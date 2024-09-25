LATEST: I DID NOT HOLD THE BIBLE TWICE, SAYS LUNGU
By George Lemba
Former PF Chawama member of parliament and former leader of PF Edgar Lungu has now denied having been elected twice as President of Zambia.
Lungu was elected twice and it doesn’t matter whether it was fraudulently or not but he held the Bible twice.
Koswe has just left Edgar Lungu’s house where Lungu told his lawyers among them Makebi Zulu whose brother killed Muleya Guntila to appeal the coming constitutional court judgement on his 2026 eligibility.
John Sangwa whose father is a Congolese was also part of the meeting attended by Koswe.
Lungu looks visibly disturbed with the suspending of his three corrupt and criminals disguised as constitutional court judges.
Meanwhile when contacted for a comment over his remarks regarding UKA, Saboi Imboela and group have described Lungu’s utterances as kicks of a politically dying horse.
According to the Zambian constitution, anyone who holds Presidential office twice, sworn in twice, CANNOT be allowed to contest for a third time or term and shouldn’t even show their incisors on the ballot paper.
Ba UPND and their lies.
How I hate lies and dishonesty, awe sure.
At least John Sangwa knows where his father was. Upto now, we do not know who the lacuna’s father is. Maybe his mother does not know either.
Vote against liars in 2026.
Only dogs think like that
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
One doesn’t have to study law to understand certain clauses in the constitution of Zambia.That section of the book is very clear and simple English for that matter.Some people just want to confuse themselves.Selfishness is part of mental illness.
So if you didn’t then you were in state house illegally and need to be arrested for treason.
I wonder if anybody can eat this Koswe which is full of hatred and enjoys writing lies! A time is coming soon when this stinking Koswe will be no more!
Ba Koswe with their usual lies. Pathetic.