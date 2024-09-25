LATEST: I DID NOT HOLD THE BIBLE TWICE, SAYS LUNGU



By George Lemba



Former PF Chawama member of parliament and former leader of PF Edgar Lungu has now denied having been elected twice as President of Zambia.



Lungu was elected twice and it doesn’t matter whether it was fraudulently or not but he held the Bible twice.





Koswe has just left Edgar Lungu’s house where Lungu told his lawyers among them Makebi Zulu whose brother killed Muleya Guntila to appeal the coming constitutional court judgement on his 2026 eligibility.



John Sangwa whose father is a Congolese was also part of the meeting attended by Koswe.



Lungu looks visibly disturbed with the suspending of his three corrupt and criminals disguised as constitutional court judges.



Meanwhile when contacted for a comment over his remarks regarding UKA, Saboi Imboela and group have described Lungu’s utterances as kicks of a politically dying horse.



According to the Zambian constitution, anyone who holds Presidential office twice, sworn in twice, CANNOT be allowed to contest for a third time or term and shouldn’t even show their incisors on the ballot paper.