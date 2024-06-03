I didn’t Abduct JJ Banda- Levy Ngoma

State House Special Assistant for Politics to President Hakainde Hichilema has reported the matter to the Police. He has requested the Police to arrest those criminally defaming him.

One of Zambia’s most senior lawyer, Hon. Sakwiba Sikota disclosed that during interrogations, Petauke Central MP, Hon. Emmanuel JayJay Banda, he named his abductors.

He named his abductors as two senior officials at State House and the UPND Deputy National Youth Chairperson Trevor Mwiinde.