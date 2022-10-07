I didn’t apologize to tell you to continue that project- Robbie Chitambo responds to Miles Sampa

Robbie Chitambo responds to Miles Sampa

I didn’t apologize to tell you to continue that project but for the accusations against my family having talked to you rudly

Who are these selfish people you are dragging in my issue for public gain?



You said my mother died who told you that because my mother is alive . You spoke to her last night with aunt.



Why do you keep dragging my family aunties into public conflict if something is agreed upon with my family it’s none of your business.

You name and shame those people you claim are calling auntie and what do you really want to gain from my story sir? You have the ordarsity to even send a message about my auntie all over.

Now listen to me leave my family out of this and stop naming people and writing my story am not interested in this whole thing because that’s my family you are embarrassing on social media who should be there for me even after this.



Who ever is giving you courage should stop. Stay away from me stop posting my story, videos and pictures . Delete everything about me on your page and take that money to the other boys. If they so need this. Stop politicizing my story including my family please remove my name and everything about me on your page. I am going to make an official compliant against. You please stay away from my life my family and my story.

Take this statement from me hope this is the last time am talking to you . Take sympathy for your public popularity and gain away from my family you are risking my family and my life .you have publicized me alot .It’s gotten out of hand.If you were genuine you wouldn’t write such about my family then claim it’s Ubuntu ,how? Don’t divide my family with your posts to gain public popularity and attention.

Robby Chitambo