I didn’t know ECL wanted to continue leading PF – Miles Sampa

I didn’t know ECL wanted to continue leading PF – Sampa

“HAD I known that former President Edgar Lungu was interested in remaining the leader of the Patriotic Front (PF) and consider contesting the 2026 general elections, I would have stepped aside,” expelled Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has claimed.

Mr Sampa said he did not know that former President Lungu was interested in coming back to active politics, and that had he known, he would have stepped aside and given him chance to fulfil his desires.

Mr Sampa said it was unfortunate that former President Lungu decided to declare interest after he had already staged his coup against the PF legitimate leadership and that it was too late for him to reverse his decision at the time