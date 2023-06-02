I Didn’t Know Simon Mwewa Lane Is One Of The State Witnesses – Tayali

I DIDN’T KNOW HE IS ONE OF THE STATE WITNESSES

Mwechalo, I walk into the courtroom, before the Magistrate came in, and see BaChitambala, since he has been talking about my wife and children, I decided to talk to him, man-to-man. I told him that, if he wants a piece of me, we could have it one-on-one, instead of dragging innocent people into his pettiness.

He welcomed the challenge but could not stand up to walk outside, only to come up and report the matter to the Magistrate, when she came in, in a manner that is not written in any court proceedings rules.

“Your Honour, I would like to report an incidence which happened here in Court, I was sitting there and this man came and threatened me…..” he narrated.

“I am 54 years old, I have been threatened in the market and on the streets, but never at court, continued my big man.

Anyway, off record, the Court advised us to take our personal differences away from the Court premises.

This is in a matter where I am charged with “Hate speech”, for saying that, “us Bembas are useful idiots”.

It turns out that, Mr. Chitambala is one of the witnesses and the matter comes up on 13th July, 2023.

THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!!!