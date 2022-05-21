I DIDN’T KNOW THAT I WAS TRENDING ON SOCIAL MEDIA- Pastor Bernard Nzau

The face of Pastor Benard Nzau from Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA-All Nations Gospel Church) has made rounds on social media as a meme across Africa.

For several days, Benard Nzau went about his business as a pastor at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa

What he was unaware of is that a selfie he had shared a while back was spreading on social media like a bush fire with the caption “I love my wife in Jesus’ name.

It is while he was on a retreat in Mombasa recently that his daughter shocked him with the news that he was trending as a viral meme.

(Credit: Tuko.co.ke)