Simon Mwewa Lane wrote…..

ESTHER CHUNGU

A classic case of casting pearls before swine.

I didn’t like the way Mutale Mwanza tried to belittle and down play Esther Chungu’s faith. The tone and attitude with which Mutale spoke to Esther was both disrespectful and condescending.

Esther Chungu brings a sense of decency to the show but she shouldn’t be subjected to mockery by Mutale Mwanza simply because she’s now married to Pompi.

I urge the producers of that show to lay down some ground rules…before viewers start writing you letters of complaint.

SMLtv