I Didn’t Marry Second Wife To Disrespect You, Yul Edochie Begs his first wife

I Didn’t Marry Second Wife To Disrespect You, Yul Edochie Begs May

Actor, Yul Edochie, on Wednesday, issued a public apology to his first wife, May, on his Instagram page, saying he didn’t marry a second wife in a bid to disrespect her.

Edochie, had earlier this year announced that he had taken actress, Judy Austin, as a wife and that they have a son, Star Dike, together.

He said he had apologised to his first wife, with whom he has four children, countless number of times before now.

In his apology post, Edochie said, “To my dear wife, Queen May Yul-Edochie. I acknowledge that I hurt you deeply and I’ve apologised to you countless times.

“I take the blame for my actions. I agree with you that polygamy shouldn’t be forced on anyone. You never bargained for it from the beginning neither did I.

But I guess life happens. You already know the whole story.

I didn’t do it to disrespect you. I didn’t do it to replace you nor because I do not love you anymore, no. I have always loved you and always will. I’ve been a good husband and a wonderful father. I’ve supported all your hustle from day one, I have been an exceptional father to our children till date making sure they lack nothing and always there for everyone.

“Out of 100 I have done 99 things right, hating me because of one thing isn’t the best. Nobody is perfect. I’m not. You’re not. Nobody is, except God. I assure you that nobody is trying to take your place. I have apologised to you countless times sincerely from my heart. I’m sorry. I’ve always loved you and always will. Butuo nwanyi oma. We can live peacefully and happily.”

Credit: Instagram | yuledochie