I DIDN’T SOLICIT FOR BRIBERY FROM TFM, IT IS NOT TRUE – MASEBO



Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo says a TFM letter that has made rounds on social media implicating her office in an alleged attempted bribery is not true.



Reacting to a question by Diamond Media Ms. Masebo who could not comment further says she will at an appropriate time issue a comprehensive statement on the matter.



On Monday, Social Media was awash with a letter dated May 15, 2022 bearing details of a reply by a South African based company called TFM alleging the Minister’s representatives approached the firm to facilitate fees and a motor vehicle for her.



It’s alleged the matter is in connection with the Tender for the proposed construction and equipping of seven by 150 bed capacity infectious diseases isolation hospitals in Zambia.