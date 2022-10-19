“I died for 78 minutes but medics saved me… now we must save them”

Fabrice Muamba, a football star, who has offered advice to Enock Mwepu after the Brighton star’s retirement at age 24.

Fabrice Muamba, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012, has reached out to Enock Mwepu after the Brighon midfielder was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Former Premier League midfielder Fabrice Muamba has told Enock Mwepu he is “here if he wants to talk” after the Brighton star was forced to retire aged 24 due to a hereditary heart condition.

“With the situation with Enock, I think he will need time to adjust,” Muamba says. “He needs support as much as he can, because [he’s gone from] being able to say you’re going to play football today, and then tomorrow you can’t play football because your health is your number priority.

“As I’ve said many times, I’m here if he wants to speak, I’m happy to have a conversation with him, and I hope that Brighton will keep him in some capacity at the football club because he is still young and has still got a lot to offer in the game. The most important thing is the support that he will get from the world of football.

“I’m sure the FA, the PFA, Brighton, the Premier League, will all come around and find a solution or help to find him something to do after football. He’s still young, has got many, many years ahead of him, and you just hope he has great support around him.”

Muamba remained within football after retiring. He has worked in broadcasting and more recently moved into coaching, rejoining former club Bolton Wanderers in a role with their academy teams.