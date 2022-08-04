I DO NOT AGREE WITH THE CONCOURT’S RULING IN THE MALANJI APPEAL CASE

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

Hon Joseph Malanji does possess a grade 12 certificate as confirmed by himself, Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Zambia Police.

Why would the Bwacha Parliamentary seat be nullified when the High Court did not ask Hon Malanji to produce his grade 12 certificate?

This is the same grade 12 certificate Hon Malanji will present before the Electoral Commission of Zambia when filling in for the by-election which must be held within 90 days.

Hon Malanji had challenged the High Court’s decision in the Constitutional Court and later moved a motion, asking the court to allow him to produce his grade 12 certificate as part of his evidence in the matter.

The motion was however rejected by the Constitutional Court saying Malanji should have produced the grade 12 certificate in the trial court and not at appeal stage, resulting in an unnecessary and costly Parliamentary by-election.

Let me conclude by stating that I hold Justice Mungeni Siwale Mulenga’s dissenting view in this matter.

We must not become accustomed to glorifying injustices.

Let Justice reign in our Judiciary!