I DO NOT HAVE A DAUGHTER AT FRA…Nga fyalubana, they blame the PF regime – Davies Mwila

I DO NOT HAVE A DAUGHTER AT FRA – FORMER PF SG MWILA

…Nga fyalubana, they blame the PF regime

Lusaka….. Thursday, 13 April 2023 (Smart Eagles)

I do not have a daughter at the Food Reserve Agency, Nga Fyalubana, they blame the Patriotic Front regime, Former PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said.

Hon Mwila’s statement comes in the wake of insinuations by a Pro UPND Propaganda Machinery Koswe Facebook page that his daughter is the Director of Procurement at FRA and that the Former PF SG is selling Government Maize given to him by his ‘daughter’.

But Hon Mwila said the statement must be dismissed and treated as a confirmation that the UPND government has failed.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn Government have seemingly run out of ideas on how to Govern the country.

Hon Mwila said the Zambian people are tired of having a Government that has zero solutions to any of the problems they have created themselves.

He said Zambia should not be talking about having shortages because the PF left enough maize which the UPND Sold.

“Government must find solutions instead of blaming him and the PF administration. It is a well known trend that when the UPND fail, they cast the blame on PF Officials.

“They should not blame anyone they should blame themselves. And they have to find a solution otherwise the Zambian people will rise against them already they have started stoning the trucks which are carrying mealie meal because of the failure by government to perform,” he said.