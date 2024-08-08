I don’t believe in a God who watched my brother die of leukaemia – Ibrahimovic

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that his personal experiences have led him to question his belief in God.

He recounted a harrowing period when his brother was fighting leukemia and required immediate medical help. Despite their best efforts, his brother did not survive.

This tragic event led Ibrahimovic to question why divine intervention was absent in his brother’s time of need, ultimately shaping his decision to abandon his faith.

The former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward stressed the importance of self-reliance in overcoming life’s obstacles.

“I’m not a believer, only I can judge myself. Where was God when my brother died of leukaemia? You are your god. That’s what I believe,” he said in a post shared by Football Talk on X on August 6, 2024.

Ibrahimovic also revealed that he has no intention of becoming a coach after his football career ends, citing the demanding nature of the profession.

He noted that coaching involves long hours, typically 12 a day, which he is unwilling to commit to.

Instead, he prefers to pursue interests that offer him more flexibility and free time.

“I will never be a coach, they work 12 hours a day, absolutely no free time,” he said, according to Football Talk.

Ibrahimovic is acclaimed as one of the world’s most prolific forwards, thanks to his successful tenures with multiple top European clubs and his impressive collection of titles.