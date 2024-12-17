“I don’t believe in God anymore”- Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom (UK), has said she does not “believe in God anymore.”

She appeared on a podcast hosted by Free Press editor, Bari Weiss, and the host asked if she believes in God.

“Not anymore,” Badenoch replied.

She added that she used to believe in God but she no longer does.

She also clarified that she is not an “atheist”, adding that she identifies as “agnostic” and also a“cultural Christian.”

She said,“I don’t think it matters if people believe in God or not. What matters is what they do with the belief or the lack of it.”

Badenoch has been in the news of late after she dissociated herself from Nigeria, saying she has nothing to do with the Islamic northern region.

She also made news headlines when she called out the Nigerian police, accusing them of stealing from citizens.