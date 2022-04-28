PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema who has forgone his salary since assuming office says he will use the income to support the vulnerable.

Speaking this morning during commemoration of the inaugural Kenneth Kaunda Day which falls today the 28th April, to clean Lusaka Central Business Area, President Hichilema disclosed that he has not taken his salary for eight months.

He said the money will be channeled to support the vulnerable in society.

“As you know I have not taken a salary because my mind is not there but with the people. I want to find beneficiaries of the salary. My team is working on identifying the beneficiaries and I want to to ask friends to contribute to help those in need. I am leading by example,” he said.

And President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to attend the graduation of a visually impaired man from college whom he started sponsoring from the time he was in grade six.

“I will be happy and soon I will be going to a graduation ceremony for a blind child who I picked from grade six now he is finishing his teacher training in Chipata,” he said.

