I don’t have all the power to fulfill political promises- Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawians should move away from the mentality that he has all the power to fulfill political promises as it is false and unconstitutional.

Chakwera was speaking at the National Conference on Separation of Powers whose theme is “Separation of Powers: A Development Catalyst or Hindrance” underway at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The purpose of the conference is to review how Malawi has been implementing the doctrine of separation of powers as enshrined in the Constitution.

Chakwera there are some people who intimidate and threaten him because they don’t agree with his stand of executing his duty without fear of favor.