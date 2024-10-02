I don’t have much time left on the pitch’ – Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he’s nearing retirement after his latest strike for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo, 39, is one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, with the Portuguese superstar having scored 904 career goals.

The forward has represented the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the Portuguese national team.

Ronaldo, who has also won the Ballon d’Or five times – now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr where he has added 64 goals and 17 assists in just 71 games.

His scored on Monday night as Al-Nassr beat Qatari side Al-Rayyan 2-1 in their second AFC Champions League game this season.

After the match, the veteran claimed that he’s close to bringing down the curtain on his career and insisted he’s not focused on winning individual accolades.

‘I’m just enjoying playing football now as I know I don’t have much time left on the pitch,’ Ronaldo said.

‘It is not important to me now to be the best player or to win awards. What is important to me now is to enjoy and help my team’.

For his goal celebration, Ronaldo pointed to the sky after he scored his latest goal.

He dedicated his goal to his father after scoring on what would have been his 71st birthday.

His father Jose died aged 52 in 2005 of an alcohol-related liver condition when Ronaldo was 20 years old.

Ronaldo, who shows no signs of slowing down despite his age, has also won 33 trophies during his career.