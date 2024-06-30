I DON’T KNOW KELVIN SAMPA I HAVE NEVER MET HIM OR THE VIETNAMESE MAN-NKOMBO

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Hon Gary Nkombo has refuted media claims for a comment in a matter he is being named as the beneficiary of the K4 Million Commission involving the land issues poised to be given to a Vietnamese man trending.

In a phone interview with CIC the Minister has expressed ignorance on the matter saying he has never met any man called Kelvin Sampa before or the same Vietnamese man. He has challenged the media to do their investigative journalism and find out what is happening because he is a victim being unfairly mentioned and that he is also gathering information on the matter to take further actions.

Mr Kelvin Sampa also says he has no data what’s going on and that he has not been arrested or summoned by anyone later on mentioning the Minister. Through a CIC call he confirms that he is in the process to report whoever is spreading such lies to the police and will give further details later.

