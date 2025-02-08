I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON- Kanye West

Kanye West has launched into yet another antisemitic tirade against Jewish people, proudly calling himself a “Nazi” who is “racist” and “loves Hitler.”

In a burst of posts on X (formerly Twitter) late Thursday (February 6), which began with him calling for Diddy to be freed from jail, the controversial rapper made a number of hateful comments about the Jewish community.

“IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS. I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE FUCK I WANNA SAY FOREVER. WHERES MY FUCKING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS. SUCK MY DICK. HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY,” he wrote, referencing his past antisemitic remarks which led to the termination of his once-lucrative partnership with adidas.

“BE CLEAR YOU JEWISH N-GGAS DONT RUN ME NO MORE. THIS IS A FREE COUNTRY AND THIS IS MY FREE OPINION. YOU ABORT BLACK CHILDREN FOR STEM CELLS. ABORTION IS MURDER AND ITS PUSHED ONTO THE BLACK AND LATINO COMMUNITIES.”

He also dared anybody on his payroll who disagreed with him to quit: “ANYBODY WHO WORK FOR ME THAT DONT AGREE. FUCK YOU QUIT. YOU MOST LIKELY CHARGING TOO MUCH ANYWAY.”

Ye, who has been open about his mental health issues, then insisted that he was “completely sober” and not experiencing a manic episode, before admitting that he has “always” felt this way.

“AINT NOBODY RAMPED UP EITHER. IM CALM AS ICE,” he wrote. “THIS HOW I REALLY FEEL, HOW I REALLY FELT AND HOW I WILL ALWAYS FEEL. FUCK ALL OF YOUR FUCK ASS UNFAIR BUSINESS DEALS. [ANY] JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON. [AND] THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY [sic].”

He also joked: “SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE JEWISH AND I DONT TRUST THEM [laughing face emoji].”

Kanye’s rant then grew increasingly inflammatory as he declared that he is “racist” and a “Nazi” who “loves Hitler,” while dismissing the very notion of antisemitism.

“IM RACIST. STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE,” he said. “I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THE FUCK ANTI SEMETIC MEANS. ITS JUST SOME BULLSHIT JEWISH PEOPLE MADE UP TO PROTECT THEIR BULLSHIT.

“I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT BITCHES. IM A NAZI. ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST.”

The Chicago native also defiantly wrote: “I JUST TWEETED EVERYTHING I COULD THINK OF AND IM STILL ALIVE. IF I LOST EVERYTHING AGAIN TONIGHT WAS WORTH IT. I CAN DIE AFTER THIS.”

He also shared a bizarre admission about his favorite video game: “I TOUR FOR THE MONEY. ID RATHER BE PLAYING LAST OF US PART ONE AND TWO WHICH WAS MADE BY JEWISH PEOPLE. GOOD JOB. THANK YOU.”

The 47-year-old then resumed attacking Jewish people, writing: “JEWISH PEOPLE ACTUALLY HATE WHITE PEOPLE AND USE BLACK PEOPLE.

“N-GGAS. NEWSFLASH. WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWISH PEOPLE ARE DIFFERENT. YOU CANN GET MONEY WITH JEWISH PEOPLE BUT THEY ALWAYS GONNA STEAL AND INVITE YOU OVER TO THEY HOUSE ON FRIDAY.

“WHITE PEOPLE DO NOT FUCK WITH N-GGAS. THEY LEAVE THAT TO THE JEWS. IF YOU THINK YOU GETTING MONEY WITH A WHITE PERSON ITS NOT TRUE. THAT SO CALLED WHITE PERSON IS ACTUALLY JEWISH. JEWS HATE WHITES BECAUSE OF THE GERMANS FROM WORLD WAR 2.”

He added: “I LOVE WHEN JEWISH PEOPLE COME TO ME AND SAY THEY CANT WORK WITH ME ANYMORE. ITS MY FAV.”

Kanye’s lengthy and explosive diatribe ended with a reference to Elon Musk’s recent Nazi salute at Donald Trump’s inauguration: “ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION. YOOOO MY GUY. GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE.”

In a move that is sure to further cause a stir, the fashion mogul has begun selling “White Lives Matter” shirts — which he first unveiled three years ago — on his website.

Ye’s antisemitic views previously made headlines in 2022 when he claimed on social media that he was going to go “Death Con 3 on Jewish people.” Def Jam, adidas, Gap and other companies quickly severed ties with the billionaire mogul.

He then appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show and said that he “saw good things about Hitler.”

West later apologized for these comments in 2023 and claimed that he was “committed to making amends” with the Jewish community.