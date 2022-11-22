I Don’t Need Any Religion, Wole Soyinka Declares

Nobel Prize-winning author, Wole Soyinka, has stated that he does not have a need for any religion and does not worship any deity.

He said at the public presentation of his two-volume collection of essays on Sunday.

According to PMNews, Soyinka admitted that he is a mythologist and also believes that people have a right to create myths around themselves based on their experiences.

He said, “Do I really need one (religion)? I have never felt I needed one. I am a mythologist. I believe that people have a right and cannot help creating mythologies around themselves, around their experiences about what they project from the inner recesses of their minds as answers to questions.

“And so I find nothing wrong with utilising mythologies as part and parcel of my creative warehouse.

“But religion? No I don’t worship any deity. But I consider deities as creatively real and therefore my companions in my journey in both the real world and the imaginative world.”