I DON’T NEED APPROVAL FROM LOSERS LIKE KAMBWILI AND GBM SAYS NEW PF SG NAKACHINDA

PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda has said that he does not approval from Chishimba Kambwili and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba.

Nakacinda says some of those who want to be PF leaders will be jailed by the government because of their crimes adding that PF does not want to have a vacuum when these are arrested and jailed.

Yesterday Edgar Lungu appointed Nakacinda as PF SG a move that has seen top PF hopefuls raise noses