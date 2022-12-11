I don’t owe anybody an explanation says Chichi Daisy!

Media personality Chichi Daisy says she owes nobody an explanation about her private life.

“I have never lived my life on social media so i will let them fight their own battles I am not going to say nothing,” Chichi Daisy said.

The radio/TV presenter who is also lead actress in a local drama series called Ubuntu was speaking in regards to her recent divorce.

This comes in after social media was flooded with flashy videos and pictures of her marriage to Hanamwanza which has ended in just one year of their union.

The two separated after only one year of marriage and recently were granted divorce by the Lusaka Court.

December 11, 2022

©️NKAN