‘I Don’t Really Want My Photo In Offices’-Senegalese President

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye Advocates for a New Symbol in Offices: The Picture of Your Children

In a profound and heartfelt statement, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal encapsulated a vision that goes beyond political leadership. “I don’t really want my picture in your offices,” he declared, standing against the backdrop of the national flag.

“Because I’m not God, neither I’m icon but I am a servant to the Nation. Instead, put the pictures of your children so that you will look at them whenever you are about to take a decision.”