I Don’t See Any National Interest In Hichilema’s Govt- Bob Sichinga

I DON’T SEE ANY NATIONAL INTEREST IN HICHILEMA’S GOVT, SAYS SICHINGA
Former Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says he does not see any national interest in President Hakainde Hichilema’s government as they would rather see a situation where the country is constantly losing money to the multinationals
Speaking to Daily Revelation, Sichinga urged those in the UPND administration to travel to Botswana to learn how that country has put national interest ahead bysignificantly raising the government’s stake in their natural resources.
He said they were looking for investors yet there was ZCCM-IH which can be used as a channel of investment in the mines.
He said the government claimed ZCCM-IH could not do so because they are losing money, but wondered how that could be when their share partners were making huge profits.
“So we are going backwards because all these issues, we have been through them,” Sichinga said. “It is in our own interest to do the value addition ourselves … What we need are value chains which use copper, cobalt, lithium, Nicol, sugilite, all these minerals, semi-precious stones should not be exported in role form. And the example of Botswana is very illustrative. What has Botswana done? They have moved from 15 percent to 50 percent shareholding. Why can’t Zambia go to Botswana and learn what Botswana has done.”
He said they do not want to do that because they prefer this particular situation where the country is constantly losing money and the currency of the country being devalued.
"So yes we are moving backwards, we are not moving forwards. Instead of developing industries that exploit the copper we have, instead of earning the shares which produce the copper we need they are letting this go to other people," Sichinga said. "And you ask the question where is their national interest…
Some of these so called leaders think they can take Zambians for fools. This was man a minister in the PF government, why didn’t he do what he is talking about? If anything, it’s the same PF government which put us in this mess we have with the mines. The mines were doing very well before PF until PF brought uncoordinated policies and grabbing of mines for political reasons which brought uncertainty and confusion in the mines. -ZCCM-IH he referring to is running the same mines (KCM and Mopani) which are having problems and he wants the government to create even more problems by giving the same ZCCM which has failed to run the two mines. What kind of thinking is this? Does he want more mine employees to suffer like the way KCM and Mopani employees are suffering together with the surrounding communicate? Is that thought really in the interest of the country?
Look here Bob, the UPND government has a very long to-do list. It cannot do too many things all at once. It’s just not possible. If an enlightened person such as you Bob cannot get it, then we have a very serious problem in Zambia.
Outdated politician.lol
Bwana Bob Sichinga, You served in PF and what did you do which is is different today?
You looted with PF and did not give advice to PF leadership and you want to control the current leadership which is trying to put and push up things in order.
God gonna knock you down for your many failure which you attributed to Zambian economy go down.
This man is crazy. People on the Copperbelt are enjoying under the new dawn. HH is the best president since independence. But jealousy is what is making Bob hallucinate. HH has fixed things in less than two years.