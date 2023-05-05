I don’t see ministers in rich countries driving expensive vehicles – HH

By Fanny Kalonda

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says government is not only looking at job creation but also improve the conditions of those that are already employed.

He stresses that the cost of running the presidential plane, Gulfstream, is too high and it should have never been bought.

“I don’t see ministers in rich countries driving expensive vehicles. What is this appetite we have here to drive expensive vehicles when those who employ us don’t even have a bicycle?” President Hichilema wondered.

He called on labour institutions to support his government’s agenda of cutting unnecessary costs.

Officiating at this year’s Labour Day celebrations themed, ‘Accelerating job creation for economic growth’, President Hichilema said his government is serious and cares for the wellbeing of the workers in the country.

“I can tell you that we’re having sleepless nights on this issue (debt crisis). But those who created the debt are busy making noise outside there. Very busy making noise outside every day. This government may get this and that wrong, we acknowledge it. But when you are there, we are there as partners, together we will correct those mistakes. But our intentions are well meaning all the time. Our intent is well meaning. Our intent is never to make anyone worse off. If there’s anything crippling us, a python around our bodies, as an economy, as a people, is the debt. And I like your [ZCTU president Blake Mulala] message there. Let’s work together to achieve debt restructuring like yesterday. The new dawn is a serious government. The new dawn listens. The new dawn government cares for the people. The creditors couldn’t be paid, we defaulted in 2019. Actually the default signs were there before Covid but they (PF) were using Covid to hide behind Covid. No!” he said.

“Covid came later, the destruction came earlier. The message is that we must learn our lessons. I like what you said, history is important. We don’t want another government to come and borrow recklessly at a high cost and consume the money they borrow, then we are in debt. President [Levy] Mwanawasa, may his soul rest in peace, cleaned up our balance sheet. A few years later we allowed another debt mountain, a vicious one for that matter. Why are we repeating the same mistake every now and then. We must bring an end to such behaviour because the pain is felt by workers. It’s felt by families, it’s felt by children in schools.”

President Hichilema said people who are employed must “pinch yourself” and say that you are lucky to be employed in a country where a lot of people are looking for jobs.

He called for hard work adding that there is too much dancing and laziness going around.

“You are the problem the people of Zambia. You the workers and the unions, you are the problem because after 10 years, now you want to return to another careless government and you will be … in the streets! Let’s learn our lessons. We must work very hard. We must bring back the culture of hard work in our country. [There’s] too much laziness and dancing around. The culture of hard work, any successful nation in the world look at their history. They worked very hard. Let’s work very hard. If you are an employee, you are employed, you must pinch yourself and say that you are lucky to be employed in a country where a lot pf people are looking for jobs. And since you are employed, you are lucky, do your best. Whatever job you have that’s my message on todays’ Labour Day,” President Hichilema explained.

“It is not just creating jobs that we’re interested in but we want to enhance the jobs of those that are already in employment to make sure that their conditions of service improve. It is important to ensure that businesses are more efficient. They are more, if you like, profitable. They are growing businesses. When they grow, the economy grows simple as that.”

President Hichilema said there is need to be conscious that leaders are employed by Zambians.

“We must be conscious that we are employed to serve the people that put us in office, the people of Zambia. In order to do that we must reduce the cost of running government. And one of the things this government is keen on is to work on reducing wastage in public offices, ministries, local government, parastatals, regulatory bodies. We need your support in this agenda, to cut expenditure. I’m talking about unnecessarily expenditure so that we can create savings. Part of that expenditure is to ensure that we do not operate that Gulfstream, it’s so expensive. The running costs are too high. What else, presidential jet, I’m talking about. That’s why you see me, I don’t use it. Because the cost of running that plane is too high. It should have never been bought. That’s why we need the union to support us,” he said.

“We don’t want government ministers to be driving VXs. Expensive VXs. It is not just the cost of buying the VXs, it’s maintenance, it’s fuel. When you switch that engine, vroom, vroom, vroom, one litre of fuel. The President will not continue talking about this alone. We want you the union to talk about it. When we save money through the purchase price of that VX and there are too many of them… I don’t see ministers in rich countries driving expensive vehicles. What is this appetite we have here to drive expensive vehicles when those who employ us don’t even have a bicycle? What is the issue there? What is the issue? So we don’t want those who are driving VX starting with the ministers and some of those permanent secretaries, directors who are your members, our member, we don’t want them to table that complaint to you. When they table it, tell them that remove this item because we don’t agree with it. I am serious about it. One VX can sink 20 boreholes, 30 boreholes, a clinic in the rural areas, can build maternity wings, can buy medicines, can buy desks. Mr [ZCTU] president we are partners, we should be partners in this agenda.”

President Hichilema stressed the importance of financial literacy from an early stage adding that this is why the government is struggling to fight corruption.

“Part of employment is to teach our young people financial literacy at an early age. To teach our young people IT skills at an early age. To teach our young people entrepreneurial skills at an early age. To teach our young people, anti-corruption skills at an early stage so they know that this belongs to someone, this belongs to me. You only use and take what is yours. What is not yours, leave it for the owner. We are struggling now to fight corruption because what the households should have taught the children they didn’t teach them. What the churches should have preached to the children they didn’t preach enough. So the union itself globally must also include anti-corruption support and training because sometimes we had conflict there with the unions, protecting corrupt people taking away money. Reducing resources available for revenue generation, for jobs. How do we accelerate job creation [like that]? That’s the message I wanted to deliver today,” he said.

He added that his government started preparing how to run the country when they were in opposition “that is why it has almost dismantled the retirees benefits going back 20 years”.

“We started preparing how to run this country when we were long, deeply, in opposition. That’s what you do when you want to serve the public. You don’t just throw yourself in there. How are you going to operate? You have to think through these things. So when we thought through these things arising from the challenges we’re seeing people were not paid the terminal benefit 20 years after leaving office, your members… We come in office, one year, seven months, we almost dismantled the retirement benefits going back 20 years. Those that are popping up, Mr president, let’s bring them to the table. Let’s discuss and this government is committed if it’s their duty to pay them,” President Hichilema said. “Our message Mr. president, let us work together to educate those who are getting the 20 per cent NAPSA withdraw not to consume all of it. This country developed the habit of consumption and dancing around. We must develop the habit of investing even the small amount that you have. You can invest in revenue generating measure that will now allow us to achieve the object for which it was set. So you invest when you are alive, when you have energy. Sometimes if you live this to the time you die, your children may have no capacity to follow through the paperwork. And in the end, you will die in a very, very difficult situation. Let’s appreciate these decisions. They don’t come by chance. They are well thought out.”

He also stressed the need to have better conditions of workers as this would bring productivity on the part of the employee.

“The labour laws must always be forked. Always, we want to better the conditions of workers. We’re working on that. Madam, you need to be alive to making the conditions of workers better because if they’re not happy, they will not be productive in your work environment. Equally the opposite is true, then we will live in a harmonious economy,” said President Hichilema. “I heard you on the Emoluments Commission. It was never designed to be a problem. It was designed to be a solution. And if there is a problem, don’t go in the streets. Mr president, let’s sit in the boardroom. And I’ve directed the Minister [of Labour Brenda Tambatamba], as you were speaking, to quickly call a meeting so that you can chat, isolate the problem areas and resolve them and we continue working. I don’t believe in street protests myself, Mr. president. I have never believed that’s why immediately we formed government we brought law and order. Before, here you would have had a group there shouting, sharpening machetes on this tarred road, on Labour Day. You will never see anything like that because we’re an orderly group of people. And we want order in this country.”