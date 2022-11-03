I Dont Support Saboi Imboela’s Insults Aganist President HH- Jackson Silavwe

I served as an elected Chairperson for all the political parties under ZCID for 4 years. All the politicians on the scene are known to me and I have interacted with them. All my political colleagues know my strong stance against insults, name calling, political violence and character assassination. I firmly hold myself to a different standard of doing politics. My style of politics attest to that.

My visit to President Saboi is not an endorsement of insults or strong language in politics. Even President Saboi knows that about me very well. I CANNOT ENDORSE WHAT I DON’T PRACTICE. SINCE WHEN DO WE SAY IN OUR SOCIETY THAT “WE CANNOT VISIT A PATIENT IN HOSPITAL BECAUSE THEY ACQUIRED THE DISEASE ON THEIR OWN THROUGH PROMISCUITY?”

UPND’s PHYSICAL ATTACK AND ABUSE ON ME IS EXTREMELY SHOCKING, DISTURBING AND WORRYING. UPND’S ATTACK ON ME CLEARLY DEMONSTRATES THEIR CHARACTER AND NOT THEIR “SWEET WORDS” TO THE PEOPLE. A group of UPND cadres cannot move from Monze and camp at Kabwata Police Station without the authority of UPND leaders.

I have NEVER insulted anyone in politics. I challenge anyone to prove me otherwise. I have always respected other people’s rights and views even when I don’t agree with them. UPND cannot think that their perceived political enemies should also be my political enemies and bully me into submission through intimidation by their thugs.

I am a peace loving Zambian Citizen and I shall continue to be one as long as I live. What UPND and their thugs cannot do is intimidate me into submission. UPND is welcome to engage me in sober candid discussions but they cannot intimidate me. I don’t take kindly to bullying of any kind.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.