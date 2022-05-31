Antonio Mwanza wrote:

I don’t agree with the colonial Criminal Defamation of the President law BUT I equally don’t support the use of vulgarity, insults, innuendo and disparaging remarks against ANYBODY, be it a President or an ordinary cadre.

I know politics can be nasty, emotive, personal and even tribal but you don’t have to use insults to make your point or indeed to annihilate your opponent.

We can and we should be able to disagree very strongly but we can do so without using insults against each other, it’s really not necessary.