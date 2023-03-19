I Don’t Want Edgar Lungu To Come Back In Active Politics, Says Former Siavonga DC Lovemore Kanyama

I DON’T WANT EDGAR LUNGU TO COME BACK IN ACTIVE POLITICS, SAYS FORMER SIAVONGA DC WHO USED TO WHIP PEOPLE FOR NOT WEARING FACE MASKS DURING THE PF REGIME

FORMER District Commissioner for Siavonga Lovemore Kanyama has begged opposition political party leaders to allow former President Edgar Lungu to enjoy his retirement and play the role of Father to the Nation.

Kanyama who was DC under the Patriotic Front – PF Lungu administration, is saddened that politicians are bringing the former President to fight their battles with the current regime.

He observes that Lungu is the only surviving former Head of State in the country, and therefore, must be allowed to play the role of Father of Nation.

The former DC thinks Lungu should be the unifying factor amongst the current President and opposition political parties.

Kanyama encourages leaders in the country to emulate the politics of Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka, who he says provides checks and balances that are developmental.

By Byta