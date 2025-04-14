I DON’T WANT TO EXTEND MY STAY IN OFFICE – HH



By Darius Choonya



President Hakainde Hichilema has dismissed as unfair the allegations that he intends to extend his stay in office through the proposed constitutional amendment process.





Speaking at State House during a meeting with members of the House of Chiefs, President Hichilema stated that there is no such provision in the proposed amendments, adding that his government has no hidden agenda in the process.



He further clarified that the inclusion of nominated Members of Parliament will be based on the total number of elected MPs, noting that they will constitute about five percent of the elected representatives.





The President also emphasized the importance of delimiting constituencies as a way to enhance development.



Meanwhile, House of Chiefs Chairperson Chief Choongo of Monze District has called on the government to actively involve traditional leaders in the constitutional amendment process.



DTV