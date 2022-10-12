I DON’T WANT TO HEAR THIS NONSENSE OF JOBS, JOBS, JOBS COMING FROM HH’s ADMIN … they have no plan to reduce poverty– NAWAKWI

I DON’T WANT TO HEAR THIS NONSENSE OF JOBS, JOBS, JOBS COMING FROM HH’s ADM – NAWAKWI … they have no plan to reduce poverty

I don’t want to hear this nonsense of jobs, jobs, jobs from the Hichilema administration, says opposition FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

And Nawakwi said by increasing the number of beneficiaries for the Social Cash Transfer programme, President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is admitting that they do not have a plan on how to reduce poverty.

Calling in to Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said the administration was creating incentives galore for foreigners in the mining industry and farm blocks, and not incentives in places like Nakonde to provide for cassava plantation, saying she wants to see a programme where young people are not being rounded up to tell them that they can form a cooperative and get K12,000 and buy two chickens to start rearing chicken.

She said she wanted to see programmes where young graduates will be taught “in incubation camps” on how to run businesses and then supported to run the same businesses.

