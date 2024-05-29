“I don’t work for Eto’o, I work with the Ministry of Sports” ~ Marc Bry

🇨🇲😳 The new Cameroon head coach had a disagreement with @FecafootOfficie president Samuel Eto’o. just six weeks after his appointment

First official exchange between Eto’o and Marc Brys 👇

Samuel Eto’o: “Please stay so we can work. If you leave, you won’t come back.”

Marc Brys: “Why are you talking like that!?”

Samuel Eto’o: “I am president here.”

Marc Brys: “I’m a coach here.”

Samuel Eto’o: “You are a coach because I appointed you. I ask you to stay in this meeting. Because if you do not stay, I am obliged to question my Executive Committee.”

Marc Brys: “It’s me who decides.”

Samuel Eto’o: “You don’t decide. What you do, I take responsibility. In your country, you can’t do that. And you don’t talk to me like that. As a footballer, you can’t ever talk to me. Stay, we