I EARNED $5 MILLION FROM TUNISIA, K25 MILLION AT STATE HOUSE – LUNGU’S FORMER AIDE



Former President Edgar Lungu’s economic adviser Hibeene Mwiinga has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that some of his income came from international trips, adding that one of the trips he undertook to Tunisia earned him over US$500 million during the four years he was there.



And Mwiinga said the annual meeting in Tunisia earned him US$84,000 for the period he was working at the bank stressing that only 10 percent of the income was used during the meetings and the rest was used as investment in Zambia.



He further said annual meetings outside Tunisia earned him US$89,



Daily Revelation