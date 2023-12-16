I ENDURED EVIL, Late Nathan’s wife explains

BY Jubilee Malambo

A Widow SABBY PHIRI who has been accused of having multiple relationships which led to the alleged death of her husband Nathan Mithi a musician speaks out.

Below is a statement authentic from her write up.

Beyond the Accusations: The Unseen Reality of My Story

Amidst the public portrayal of being a “bad wife,” the reality I lived through was far more harrowing. Enduring years of spousal abuse, I found myself unjustly blamed for circumstances beyond my control, particularly my late husband’s misguided accusation of being the cause of his demise.

Behind closed doors, I bore the weight of relentless wife battering, a painful truth that remained hidden for far too long. However, it’s crucial to unveil the concealed layers of our story—the ones obscured by accusations and social media narratives.

It pains me to be implicated in my late husband’s tragic decision, when in truth, his struggles extended far beyond our personal conflicts. One of the overwhelming burdens he faced was an insurmountable amount of debt, contributing significantly to his sleepless nights and inner turmoil.

Moreover, I was ensnared in a web of blackmail, coerced into silence about the abuse I endured. Threats of tarnishing my reputation and the ultimate ultimatum—”I will end my life and besmirch your name”—haunted me into keeping my suffering veiled.

When I reached a breaking point and sought liberation from this cycle of torment, he unleashed the bombshell he had concealed for so long. I’m not seeking justification, merely shedding light on the complexities that plagued our relationship.

The people closest to me, witnesses to the truth I’ve endured, stand as testaments to the trials I faced behind the façade of social media perceptions. Their support and validation serve as a reminder that the truth, though obscured, is evident to those who truly know the reality I lived through.

In sharing this glimpse into the untold narrative, I aim not to absolve myself but to offer context to a situation that’s been unfairly simplified. I ask for empathy, understanding, and acknowledgment that the truth often transcends the surface-level perceptions painted by external circumstances.

Sincerely,

Sabby Phiri