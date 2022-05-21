I ESCAPED FROM PRISON BECAUSE LIFE IS HARD IN JAIL, YOUTH TELLS COURT

A 32 year old man has testified in the Choma Magistrates court that he escaped from prison to take care of his children.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter where Agin Mudenda, who survives on piece work, was facing one count of escape from lawful custody contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

According to particulars of the offense, on 8th February, 2021, the accused person, being a convict under the Choma Correctional facility, did escape from John Miyoba, a Correctional Officer.

When he appeared for plea before Magistrate Muyambango Munukayubwa, the defendant wilfully pleaded guilty to the offense.

He testified that he was worried about the welfare of his children while in prison so he decided to run away from custody.

The defendant further narrated that prison life was also hard for him as he could not cope with the environment.

And according to brief facts of the mater, on a material Day, John Miyoba got 11 convicts for manual work at the Choma General hospital.

While working, the Correctional Officer saw the accused person running away and an attempt to catch him failed, and was only apprehended this year.

State Prosecutor Gerald Tembo further revealed that the accused person was serving a six months jail term in a case he was convicted of theft.

Magistrate Munukayumbwa, after considering the accused person’s mitigation, sentenced him to six months imprisonment with hard labour to run concurrently with his previous sentence.