I Expect Hichilema To Take Lead Role In Supporting My NGO As Former Inmate- Mumbi Phiri

I EXPECT HICHILEMA TO TAKE LEAD ROLE IN SUPPORTING MY NGO AS FORMER INMATE, SAYS MUMBI PHIRI

Former prison inmate Mumbi Phiri says she expects her fellow former inmate President Hakainde Hichilema to be in the forefront of supporting the NGO she will be launching which will be looking into the plight of female prisoners among several other aspects.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Phiri said she would welcome any help from the President in helping out the causes she will be advancing.

She said she is looking forward to the registration of her NGO, saying it will be looking into the welfare of children, women and the sick in prison, and hopes to get the funding from well wishers for which she has already reached out to her connections outside the country after having served as a former diplomat.

"He's (President Hichilema) a former inmate. In fact I was very disappointed. Are you aware that every Christmas there are some inmates who are supposed to be released from prison on parole. Last year no one came out. How a former inmate can forget such an important thing only God knows," the former PF deputy secretary general said. "And having himself spent 229 days in prison I expect him to be in the forefront to support this NGO. Because he didn't think about it and yet he is also from there. Me I am from there and I am thinking of this and he knows the suffering of the prisoners there. He is most welcome I am not looking at who is contributing. I am looking at how that contribution can go towards helping…