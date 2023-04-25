I fear for this country going back to a ONE PARTY STATE-Hon. Given Katuta

Hon. Given Katuta Mwelwa wirites:



Deregistering of the main opposition political party (PF) in Zambia is looming, should PF fail to meet the demands by the Registrar of Societies.

Precedents are being set in the New dawn UPND government. So, soon the Zambian National Assembly will have 73 Independent Members of Parliament minus 13 UPND surrogate MPs, equals 60 Independents plus 1 PNUP to oppose 102 UPND party MPs of the ruling political party in Parliament is non-starter.



I fear for this country going back to a ONE PARTY STATE. 😱