Crossdresser, Bobrisky has claimed that while he was in prison, he fed over 2500 inmates.

In a post shared on Instagram on Sunday August 25, Bobrisky said the situation he met the inmates in prison left him heartbroken.

‘’I will always be proud of myself . I fed over 2,500 people in maximum prison Kirikiri. The situation i met them was heartbroken. I order 5 giant cows, 10 bag of rice, 5 full basket of tomatoes so i could feed them all and i also gave them money”