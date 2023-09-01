‘I Feel Acute Sense Of Loss’ – Nkem Owoh Breaks Silence On Daughter’s Death

Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, otherwise known as Osuofia, has broken his silence regarding the passing of his second daughter, Kosisochukwu.

The 24-year-old died on June 28, 2023 after a brief illness, and she was laid to rest at Amagu village, Udi, Enugu state, on Thursday, August 24.

Speaking about the death of his daughter, Osuofia said he feels “an acute sense of loss”.

The actor appreciated friends and loved ones who condoled with his family throughout their period of mourning.

He described Kosisochukwu’s demise as an unforeseen loss that has deeply affected him.

“I want to thank you all for the support and love shown to me and my family. When tragedy strikes, there is nothing more heartening than knowing that you’re not alone

“It was with deep gratitude that I received your note, and calls with condolences. We have seen many changes over the years. But this is a change I did not anticipate, and I am feeling an acute sense of loss.

“However, I know that because of your encouragement, I will get through this time. Thank you for helping to push me through my grief,” he wrote on his Instagram page.