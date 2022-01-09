“I feel disrespected” – Lady laments bitterly after her boyfriend ordered her to wash bedsheet with her period stain
In her words,
“I’m so angry and disrespected. If I stay in my own house, this won’t be happening. I went to this guy’s house to stay for the pandemic curfew. The next day, I was not expecting my period and I stained his bed. He came and said I should wash the bed sheet. He has a house help in his house. Why can’t his house help wash it? I have gone back to my house. I won’t go to any guy’s house again”.
For ladies would you wash or rather give the maid to wash?
Men, why can’t you wash?
Trafitionally a man is not to wash that kind of stain especially if the lady is well,not sick or if the lady is around.However,the approach made to seek execution of this task may have been undiplomatic n may have been done emotionally.This is a v small issue which can be solved easily without much ado,depending on the way certain men react to certain situations.That is my personal view of the matter.
There is a big problem here.
To begin with ,you stained the bed sheets.You had hot sex and naturally you should have immediately taken initiative to soak the bed sheets.That’s what a woman does.Take charge.
I can not judge your boyfriend because we don’t know the tone he used when requesting you to wash the bed sheets, Yes he has a house maid but it would be embarrassing to give her to wash blood and semen stained bed sheets, don’t you think so? It would also raise further suspicion from the maid to see the man washing the bed sheets when it is her duty.
My nonest opinion on this matter is that you are proud and not a down to earth person. You are argumentative and not wife material. I don’t think he is even ever going to miss you.