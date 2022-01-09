“I feel disrespected” – Lady laments bitterly after her boyfriend ordered her to wash bedsheet with her period stain

“I’m so angry and disrespected. If I stay in my own house, this won’t be happening. I went to this guy’s house to stay for the pandemic curfew. The next day, I was not expecting my period and I stained his bed. He came and said I should wash the bed sheet. He has a house help in his house. Why can’t his house help wash it? I have gone back to my house. I won’t go to any guy’s house again”.



For ladies would you wash or rather give the maid to wash?

Men, why can’t you wash?