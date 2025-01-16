I feel pity for Secretary to Cabinet- Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

I feel pity for Secretary to Cabinet.



In this video, is Beauty Undi, Deputy Permanent Secretary in Northern Province.





She is aspiring to be a member of parliament for Kasenengwa and has launched a fully-fledged political campaigns two years ahead of general elections.



She was recently pictured in Petauke in UPND regalia supporting the nomination process of the UPND Candidate.





She has joined Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, Patrick Mucheleka, who has also opened campaigns in Lubasenshi in Luwingu district.



She has joined Naomi Tetamashimba, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties, who was recently caught raising funds for the UPND candidate in Kawambwa and boasting that she was UPND first before she could be considered as a public official.





Undi has also joined Thabo Kawana, who has literally gone rogue, issuing regular political statements, attacking Opposition leaders, pretending to be Minister and Chief Government Spokesperson.





She has joined former NDC Vice President and Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Josephs Akafumba, eho says PSs must band together as a front to attack those attacking President Hakainde Hichilema. He has also made it his singular duty to use the office of the Registrar of Societies to destroy the Patriotic Front and other parties like NDC.





So when Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa stands to discuss the professional, ethical and non-partisan nature of the public service, he sounds ludicrous!