“I felt bad” – Xavi on Dembele’s exit from Barcelona to PSG

Xavi expressed his dissatisfaction with Ousmane Dembele‘s departure from Barcelona last summer, stating that it left a sour taste in his mouth.

Barcelona have the opportunity to advance to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since the 2018/19 season, holding a 3-2 lead over Paris Saint-Germain from the first leg.

As they prepare to host the Ligue 1 giants at Montjuic Stadium on Tuesday, manager Xavi openly admitted his disapproval of Dembele’s exit from the club last summer.

The French international departed for his homeland ahead of the 2023–24 season after spending six years at Barcelona, following PSG triggering his €50.4 million (£43–55 million) release clause.

Despite Dembele’s goal in the first leg, his team suffered a defeat against the Catalan giants.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second leg, Xavi opened up on the winger’s departure as he said, “I felt bad about Ousmane because he was in an extraordinary moment here. I hold no grudges, and tomorrow I’ll greet him with all respect. I have a lot of affection for him.”

When further asked about the home fans jeering their former player, the manager added, “I don’t hold a grudge against him. Tomorrow I’ll greet him, as I did in Paris. With respect, I appreciate him. Let people show what they feel.”

Following their Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday, the reigning Spanish champions will shift their focus to a crucial La Liga fixture against arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.