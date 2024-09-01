I FIND IT INSULTING WHEN NAYSAYERS BASE CDF ADMINISTRATION ON ETHNIC BACKGROUND – NKOMBO



SOME naysayers, prophets of doom have continuously built a narrative that CDF is being administered on ethnic background, I find that to be an insult as a matter of fact, says Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo.



Speaking at the handover of the 2023/2024 CDF loans at Freedom Clinic Grounds in Lusaka’s Chawama Constituency, Friday, Nkombo said it was disheartening to hear some political parties criticise the CDF initiative.



“I have heard some naysayers, I have heard some prophets of doom who have continuously built a narrative that CDF is being administered on ethnic background, I find that to be an insult as a matter of fact.



NEWSDIGGERS