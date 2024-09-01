I FIND IT INSULTING WHEN NAYSAYERS BASE CDF ADMINISTRATION ON ETHNIC BACKGROUND – NKOMBO
SOME naysayers, prophets of doom have continuously built a narrative that CDF is being administered on ethnic background, I find that to be an insult as a matter of fact, says Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo.
Speaking at the handover of the 2023/2024 CDF loans at Freedom Clinic Grounds in Lusaka’s Chawama Constituency, Friday, Nkombo said it was disheartening to hear some political parties criticise the CDF initiative.
“I have heard some naysayers, I have heard some prophets of doom who have continuously built a narrative that CDF is being administered on ethnic background, I find that to be an insult as a matter of fact.
Mr. Nkombo some of the criticisms are from the people. Please dont be dismissive.
Aside from what you suggest, nepotism is being used aside from “sexual favours” in granting funds from CDF.
A simple audit reports would show how names intitally selected are changed at disbursement. The simple question in an audit is “WHY?”…..
Dont get me wrong, you have a daunting task in implimenting this audious task. And it has its “teething problems” but unless those are dealt with quickly, the initiative my seem ineffective as individuals who are “hijacking” instead of being proactive and objective in their outlook are not being dealt with.
People in the system tend to just be “there, as long as ni fola, olo ni diyamo” without adding value or serving their purpose. You have a very large portifolio but with the right people around you things should be noticed and addressed.