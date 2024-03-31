I Find No Case To Answer Against Yuyi Mwala, He Never Stole Any Money, The Junior Officers Were Wrong – Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali



I FIND NO CASE TO ANSWER AGAINST YUYI MWALA, HE NEVER STOLE ANY MONEY, THE JUNIOR OFFICERS WERE WRONG @20:00HRS

Mr. Yuyi is, certainly, one of the notorious senior police officers we have in the Country and it is very clear, he is more of a UPND cadre than a police officer. I, for one, and my family, have suffered gravely at the hands of this Yuyi.

However, I am not a malicious person to seize an opportunity to scandalize him that he stole K400,000 when in fact not.

I am sorry to disappoint some of the people that sent me the story which was circulating on social media, because I never posted it because I wanted to get more facts.

I have since gathered information about the whole issue and I will tell you the story at 20:00hrs.

From my analysis the junior officers were extremely unprofessional to go to raid a house without a warranty which prompted the owners of the house to report the matter to Yuyi who came gun braising and embarrassed the junior officers.

Strictly speaking the junior officers, in this case, we’re wrong but they have turned around to scandalize their boss. Maybe it is karma but the man didn’t steal K400,000 as earlier reported.

However, I have more to say about this issue, so, please tune in at 20:00hrs.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!