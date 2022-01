Laura Miti

The Chitimukulu says HH helped him financially, when President Sata would not install him as Bemba King.

I find one thing notable – President Hichilema NEVER speaks about his generosity no matter how much he could use the philanthropy for his reputational benefit.

People he has helped have gone on to viciously attack him and he has not said anso iwe unadya ndalama zanga.

Hmm man has discipline!