By Larry Mweetwa



I FIRED PF CADRES WORKING AT THE DMMU CALL CENTRE BECAUSE THEY JUST USED TO SIT AND WATCH TIKTOK- Dr.Pollen

Information coming through our network is that senior PF members abena mwila just used to send their relatives without qualifications to go to DMMU and sit in the call centre and at times the whole day they will only receive one call that their is a flood in senanga etc.

Dr. Pollen said the new dawn government is here to prudently manage resources, we can not continue paying people whose job is to sit in the office watch YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and boast that they are still in control!

What is your take on this, should we clean ZESCO CALL CENTRE TOO!

Did DMMU make the right decision? S