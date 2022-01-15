I FLATLY REFUSED LUBINDA’S REQUEST TO SALE ZESCO ASSETS TO HIS CHINESE FRIEND, SAYS MBITA CHITALA

Former Zesco board chairman Dr Mbita Chitala has disclosed that he flatly refused former justice minister and now PF vice-president Given Lubinda’s request to approve the sale of Zesco’s assets to his long time Chinese friend.

In his book Corporate Capture, the Political Economy of Electricity Management in Zambia 2014-2021, (How Not to Manage a State Enterprise), first obtained by Daily Revelation, Dr Mbita Chitala stated that he was summoned by then Justice minister Lubinda during his time as Zesco board chairperson to sign the resolution on the sale of 7.9 hectares Zesco land, which housed 23 medium cost power station houses among other things.

He stated that the said land had been proposed to be sold at $253,500.00, which he said shocked him that an attempt was made to strip Zesco of its valued asset at a give away price, without even the board discussing the matter and making the appropriate resolution.

“I had earlier been summoned by the Minister of Justice, one Hon. Given Lubinda then who I learnt was a long time… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-flatly-refused-lubindas-request-to-sale-zesco-assets-to-his-chinese-friend-says-mbita-chital/