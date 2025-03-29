I FORBID S33X BEFORE MARRIAGE, I MAKE IT HARD FOR NEZ LONG, YOU CAN ASK HIM XAVEN TOLD EDNA

I FORBID SEX BEFORE MARRIAGE, I MAKE IT HARD FOR NEZ LONG, YOU CAN ASK HIM XAVEN TOLD EDNA

While on a ZMB Talks interview, Xaven The Kopala Queen had a cordial conversation with Edna as they talked about music, careers, marriage, intimacy among other things. The rapper talked about her four year relationship with fellow 38 years-old rapper Nez Long and her plans to have children.

The rapper told Edna during the interview that she was looking forward to have children as her eggs(oocytes) were dancing, she said, “I can’t wait to have my first child though, eish naine wine ama eggs alechita… aleshana efyaleshana ba Dandy, I don’t know what to do about it, but I really want to have a child.”

The Kopala Queen told Edna that she wants to feel the pressure of taking care of kids and to be able to say, “I am working for my kids,” but categorically stated that she did not want to be a “baby mama” as she intents on getting married first before having children.

Rachel Chakwa Mwewa alias Xaven further told Edna that she would like to have her children year after year. “Kabili ne ndefo uku fyalilako limo, not walolelako two years, tapali ifya kulolela,” said Xaven. Contrary to what most women like, the rapper would like to have kids at once and rest.

When discussing when she would get married to fellow rapper Nez Long, the rapper told Edna that she could not give in to peer pressure to get married. After all the things she hears happening in marriages, she said they are going to take their time, when they are ready – they’ll tie the knot.

“Shimpoto tule umfwa, ati ponto yali pululuka from Misisi to Kamwala, so honestly speaking we are going to take our time, if we feel like speeding it up a little bit and we need to do the needful, we will do the needful,” she told Edna.

When Edna asked her what her take was on sex before marriage, Xaven responded, “Biblically, it’s bad but abana mwalipusaika, Edna, efyo myebapo, nalikanya, nalikanya nei topic, alo Nachi isawikale apa (Children are damaged, I’ve prohibited sex before marriage because the Bible doesn’t allow).” She continued, “Sex before marriage yalikanya bible, muleke mwe bana imwe, Edna namumfwa?”

“Awe, ine nalikana sex before marriage, so ine na Nez nda mukoselesha, nda mukoselesha,” said Xaven as she responded after Edna said, “As long as you don’t have a child, you are a virgin,” when asked if she was a virgin or not.

“Ah uka mwipushe!(go and ask him),” responded Xaven when Edna said she didn’t believe that her and Nez Long had never been intimate in their relationship. Her confidence in response highly suggest that despite her acting tough in her lyrics and videos which are highly sexually provocative, she might truly be a virgin despite her boyfriend have a child(boy).

The 33 years-old rapper seems to be fully rooted into her values, and like a tradition, she practices them. Do young adults these days practice what the Christianity preaches or morals have gone bad? One thing for sure is Xaven strongly advocates for good morals, and so young one ought to emulate.

Read more: https://zedifyonline.com/xaven-talks-marriage-sex…/