I FORGAVE MY BROTHER FOR SHOOTING ME IN THE EYE

“In 2016, my brother shot me 5 times and I lost an eye as a result. He was under the influence of alcohol when it happened and it was a bad period in his life. I was in the hospital for a while (in a comatose state for 2 weeks).

I woke up feeling very depressed but I knew I had to move on from the incident. Losing my eye took a toll on my self image but not anymore, I’m now a more social and more confident. I believe we were born with 3 eyes…our 2 eyes and a soul…so yeah, I still have 2 eyes left.

Also, I used to have a lot of seizures but I rarely have them anymore. “He’s my brother, he’s family and I still love him regardless and that will never change. When he was charged to court, I stood up for him. He was facing 45 years in prison but ended up getting only 10 years. I still check up on him and look after him. I have found the strength to forgive him and I believe he’s now a changed person.”