“I FOUND SPERMS IN MY WIFE’S PRIVATE PART.” Pastor disclosed in court

A pastor of Livingstone has narrated in the local court how he resorted to inspecting his wife’s private parts when she started denying him his conjugal rights to make sure that she was not having sex with another man.

Joseph Chiselu, 48, who confessed to having engaged in extra-marital affairs, said he discovered semen in his wife’s private parts during one of the times he was inspecting her.