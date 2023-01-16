I give an offer of US$50 000 for Enock Mwepu to travel to America for his divine healing- US Based Zambian Controversial Prophet Abraham Angel Israel

THE US BASED ZAMBIAN CONTROVERSIAL PROPHET ABRAHAM ANGEL ISRAEL WROTE:

On October 16, 2022 I gave an offer of US$50 000 for Enock Mwepu to travel to America for his divine healing, but there was no response up to today about that offer. All I wanted was to see him back in the field and continue with his carrier. But his silence made me to think either he didn’t see the message or he ignored the message. The problem we have in the Zambian christian community is we don’t believe in the ones that God has raised within our nation as Man Of God, we would rather trust and seek the aid of those outside the country, to the extend of wishing if the dead were still alive. I am the only Zambian Prophet who stood and went against everybody and prophesied about the elections telling the nation the mind of God about who would win the 2021 presidential elections which came to pass.

Now hear me, I am giving Mr Enock Mwepu another chance to contact me, my offer still stands. His condition doesn’t need medical attention because this is totally the work of witchcraft. I am not looking for offering because as of today I have US$1.3million in my account which is enough at my age. All I have is a burden within me to do what God has sent me to do because my meat is to do the will of Him who has sent me.

